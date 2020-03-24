77-year-old Spaniard broke the regime’s self-imposed isolation to catch pokemon

In the Madrid municipal police arrested 77-year-old citizen of Spain for failure to comply with quarantine: a man went out to catch pokémon, reports Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

“The man did not comply with the state of emergency in 1.15 night on one of the streets he was intercepted by a police patrol. According to the detainee, he was on the street to catch pokemon with the help of mobile applications”, — the newspaper writes, citing a statement from local law enforcement agencies.

Currently, the pensioner is charged with the article for resistance to the authorities and the violation of isolation. According to the local legislation, a man can expect a monetary penalty to 30 thousand euros or a prison sentence.

As notes the edition, only on Sunday in Madrid was detained more than 600 people for violation of the quarantine.