A 56-year-old Nicholas cage an affair with a much younger girl

Hollywood actor Nicolas cage in 56 years pays great attention to his personal life. After a failed 4-month marriage noticed him accompanied by a mysterious stranger.

The first output of the possible pairs was held on Saturday, February 22. About 13 hours Nicolas cage is accompanied by a charming brunette arrived at the cemetery in New Orleans. There, according to media reports, the actor has bought the tomb back in 2010.

For normal output Nicolas cage has chosen a rather rugged look: leather pants with jacket and a white t-shirt. This style is adhered to and the likely fiancee of a Hollywood womanizer, which complemented the look with heels and jewelry. The pair were holding hands, which provoked rumors about the new novel. However, while Nicolas cage has not commented on the news of Western media and has not disclosed the name of the magical Asians.