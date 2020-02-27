The bearded resident of the U.S. city Farmville, Virginia, was tired of shaving and have considered the idea of a sex change. However, according to the publication Daily Mail, in the end, she decided to accept who she is.

23-year-old College student of Kayapa jade Marge suffers from giratina and polycystic ovary syndrome — almost all her life she is struggling with rising all over her body, dark hair, overweight, acne and a bald head. At school she was bullied by classmates. The girl was carrying a razor and was shaving up to twice a day because of the quickly growing stubble. She even thought about sex change, as facial hair in men looks natural.

In June 2019, the American began to search the social networks pages, who were suffering from other herotismo women. Marjah started Dating a girl with whom he corresponded on the Internet. Her lover was always ready to protect her and often told her that she was beautiful. Then Margie rose-esteem, and she began to love myself.

In December of the same year, she stopped shaving. Some people call a woman a freak, others consider her a role model. Marjah sure that the good people in the world more. “I want people to know that they are not alone, and they are no less beautiful because of cystic ovarian syndrome or giratina”, — said the student.