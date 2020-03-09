“A big shock”: the mega tourney involving Svitolina cancelled due to coronavirus

The organizers of one of the largest tennis tournaments in Indian wells (USA), which was held from 9th to 22 March, said that because of the coronavirus competition will not take place.

The reason was that the case was discovered in the district tournament.

Rafael Nadal, three – time champion at Indian wells

As a result, the organizers, after consultations with experts and the leadership of the state of California decided not to hold competitions. Not yet reported whether they will be held too late or will be canceled altogether. According to the Director of competition Tommy Haas, the organizers are ready to hold the tournament in other terms, but will explore options.

It is worth noting that at the moment, the tournament of Indian wells is one of the largest sports events canceled due to the coronavirus. BNP Paribas Open – the official name of the tournament – was founded in 1974. This is the first time when the competition was cancelled, reports The New York Times.

The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina found out about the cancellation of the tournament during the press conference after winning the tournament in Monterrey, where she won 14th title in his career.

Elina Svitolina at the press conference in Monterrey

“It’s a big shock for me because I didn’t know about it. It’s probably the right decision. We see how in the world people get sick and die. If they so decided, then it is right. Need somewhere to start. The biggest issue is the tournament in China, the tournaments in Asia, because there is so much competition. I would say that this is a very exciting topic,” said Svitolina.

