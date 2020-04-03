A blow to the gourmets in China because COVID-19 forbade the eating of cats and dogs

In the Chinese city of Shenzhen for the first time in the history of China’s ban on eating meat of cats and dogs. This step can be considered a kind of “response” to the call of the American biologist George Wittemyer to ban the bushmeat trade that would help the humanity to avoid many viral infections.

So hard for Chinese palates the ban is associated with the spread of the coronavirus and will take effect from the beginning of may, reports BBC.

The Chinese scientists suggest that COVID-19 arose as a result of eating the meat of wild animals and bats, and the epicenter distribution COVID-19 is the market in Wuhan.

Also in the decree of the city authorities noted that the meat of cats and dogs is not a typical diet for Chinese and is used quite rarely. As the mayor and city Council intend to monitor compliance with this law, is not specified.

Under the new rules, will not be allowed to eat Pets, as well as terrestrial wild animal caught in the wild or raised in captivity.

In case of violation of the rules, a penalty of 30 times the value of the animal.

At the same time, the authorities Shenzhen to clarify that the prohibition does not apply to pigs, cattle, sheep, donkeys, rabbits, chickens, ducks, geese, pigeons, quails, and water animals, the use of which is not prohibited by other laws.

one of the channels, the inhabitants have begun to throw out Pets on the street, believing them to be carriers of COVID19.

