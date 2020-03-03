A brave neighbor rescued a pregnant woman from a four-meter Cobra (video)

In the province Phatthalung in the South of Thailand into the yard to 24-year-old pregnant woman named Nong Trapani crawled the giant king Cobra is longer than 4.3 meters. Nong was home alone, so she is shouting rushed to the neighbor — a 34-year-old Bashan Placebo.

“I was sitting on the porch, when he heard her screaming. I thought that it was broken into the thief”, — said the man. Looking to the neighbor and seeing the snake, the Lord God called to the rescue. But while traveling aid, decided to catch the reptile yourself, for fear that she may attack them with Nong.

As reported by Newsflare, the arrival of the professionals, the Cobra was caught and tied to a tree. The rescuers threw herself on the neck of a Cobra loop and took her to a safe place.

One of the village elders said that a child heard the belief that if a king Cobra visits the house where there is a pregnant woman, that means she was to help protect the baby.

King Cobra — the largest venomous snakes on the planet. Individual specimens can reach lengths of 5.6 meters. Their venom causes paralysis of the respiratory muscles and stop breathing. Within 15 minutes after the bite, the patient may die. However, people king Cobra attack not so often.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter