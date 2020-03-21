A Brazilian fan has collected a unique collection of gaming t-shirts Shevchenko (photos)

The 35-year-old Brazilian Marcela Ferri (pictured), from his childhood cares for “Vasco da Gama”, an unusual hobby. He gathered a unique collection of gaming t-shirts (only the original!) ex-striker “Dynamo”, “Milan”, “Chelsea” and the national team of Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko. More than 100 copies under the 7th, 10th and 76th (1976 — year of birth of the player) numbers from “Dynamo” of the 1990s up to the national team of Ukraine at Euro 2012!

“Welcome to the world of Andriy Shevchenko! Here are some t-shirts Sheva from my collection. Sheva is the best! King! Idol! Legend” — wrote Marcel ferry on his page in the network Instagram, with the post photo.

According to the Brazilian working with a personal coach in the gym, he started rooting for Andrei Shevchenko in 2001 when my mother gave him a t-shirt “Milan”. And in 2007 Martin decided to collect the unique (world’s largest) collection of game forms the famous striker.

It is clear that in Brazil it was the guy not just. However, through the Internet Marcelo still managed to find more than hundreds of t-shirts Ukrainian. As admitted ferry, the most expensive Mike Shevchenko, with whom he is not personally familiar, cost him 500 euros.

Photo Instagram

