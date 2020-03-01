A British court has postponed hearings on Assange’s extradition until may

A hearing on the issue of extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from Britain to the USA was postponed until may 2020, reports The Guardian.

The decision to postpone was taken by the British judge Vanessa of Baraitser. In its decision, the hearings will resume on 18 may 2020, and will last for three weeks, during which will be heard all the evidence. It is noted that the decision on extradition will be made this summer.

In 2010 in Sweden Assange is accused of rape and sexual harassment. While in London, he voluntarily surrendered to the police, was arrested, and after released on bail. In 2011 the decision was made to extradite Assange to Sweden, which he appealed. In 2012, 19 June while under house arrest, he took refuge in the Embassy of Ecuador in London and asked for political asylum.

At the end of may 2019 U.S. authorities have charged Assange allegations in counts of violations of the espionage act and the disclosure of classified information. In the case of extradition to the U.S. Assange faces long-term imprisonment.