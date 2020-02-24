A British passport will change color due to Brexit

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Британские паспорта поменяют цвет из-за Brexit

The British authorities took the decision to “return” the passport is blue instead of red, which are used today. This was reported on the website of the government of the country.

It is noted that the document in its new form will be issued in early March, and from mid-2020 onwards, the British can only get a “blue” passport.

“Welcome back to the cult British design — blue-and-gold — passport will again be woven into our community,” — said the Minister of internal Affairs of Pretty Patel.

The government added that Brexit Britain has appeared “unique possibility” to return to the national identity.

Since 1988 in the UK began to issue red-Burgundy passport in accordance with the recommendations of the European Union.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article