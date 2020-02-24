A British passport will change color due to Brexit

The British authorities took the decision to “return” the passport is blue instead of red, which are used today. This was reported on the website of the government of the country.

It is noted that the document in its new form will be issued in early March, and from mid-2020 onwards, the British can only get a “blue” passport.

“Welcome back to the cult British design — blue-and-gold — passport will again be woven into our community,” — said the Minister of internal Affairs of Pretty Patel.

The government added that Brexit Britain has appeared “unique possibility” to return to the national identity.

Since 1988 in the UK began to issue red-Burgundy passport in accordance with the recommendations of the European Union.