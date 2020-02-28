A Championship Ireland: Shamrock Rovers vs Dundalk, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Shamrock Rovers vs Dundalk. Forecast (cf. 2.82) for the match of the championship of Ireland (February 28, 2020)

Only three rounds took place in the championship of Ireland, and on February 28, two sole leaders – “Shamrock Rovers” and “Dundalk” will meet on the field, and we prepared a forecast for the central match of the round. Who will be on the first line? – the answer is in our material.

Shamrock Rovers

” Shamrock Rovers ” finishes last season victory in today’s opponent in the final of the Cup of Ireland, which prevailed in the penalty shoot-out (2: 1 pen.). The national championship “ hoops ” completed in second position, losing 11 points to Dundalk.

The Rovers began the new season with three consecutive victories, scoring nine goals for the rivals, without missing a single one, with five goals on Burke’s account. In the last round, the “ white-green ” away beat Waterford United (2: 0), which we made a prediction for.

Dundalk

Champion of Ireland “ Dundalk ” did not miss in two home starting matches, but contrary to forecasts he won with a rather modest score, but the first away game was unexpectedly difficult for the “ white and purple ”.

“Shelburne” showed serious resistance, and if in the first half everything went according to plan, then in the second the hosts recouped and almost equalized the score. Of the six goals scored this season, two are on Boyle’s account .

Statistics

Shamrock Rovers have not lost since September 27

Dundalk have won 10 of their last 13 away matches

Rovers have won 9 of their last 10 home matches

In 6 of the last 10 personal matches, both teams scored

The last personal match ended with the victory of Shamrock Rovers (2: 1 pen.)

Forecast

Today’s rivals only accelerate the season, but in personal meetings the overall outcome of the entire championship can be determined. We assume that the game will take place on a collision course, and the hosts, at least, will not lose, for which we propose to play a bet.

Our forecast – “Shamrock Rovers” will not lose + both will score and bet on it through BC Winline with a coefficient of 2.82