A citizen of Ukraine ill with the coronavirus in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands among patients with coronavirus is one citizen of Ukraine.

In an interview to UKRINFORM in the Hague the Ambassador of the Netherlands in Ukraine Vsevolod Chentsov.

“One citizen of Ukraine, her husband, a Dutch citizen and the child is sick with coronavirus, they are isolated at home and receive special treatment. The Embassy keeps contact with them, the health of the family improves,” Chentsov said.

He also said that in the Netherlands, as in most countries, a situation with the lack of possibility of simultaneous high-precision laboratory PCR tests of large number of people.

“Laboratory tests in the Netherlands are made only in the presence of symptoms that indicate severe disease, and patients among the most vulnerable. On the recommendation of the National Institute of public health and environment, patients with uncomplicated symptoms will be sent to the isolation. In case of deterioration of health you need to consult a General practitioner, who decides on further steps,” he said.

The diplomat noted that the Netherlands has medical insurance and the cost of medical services is quite high. Therefore, the “bezviz” in no way deprives the traveller of the need to have a valid health insurance policy.