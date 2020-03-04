A colleague of Marilyn Monroe told how the actress was in real life

Mami van Doren also said that Monroe was very worried about men.

American actress and colleague of the legendary Marilyn Monroe, the life which the air force will take the series, told the star.

So, in an interview with Fox News, a sex symbol of 50-ies Mami van Doren declassified, what is really behind the scenes Marilyn was always sad.

“When she was alone, it was sad. So most of the time she was very sad. However, when she drank a little – it became the Marilyn Monroe, which everyone knew. It was what he wanted to appear in the eyes of society. Marilyn was expecting too much from yourself. When Monroe turned 30, it was not as popular as before. And I think it really hurt her, because Monroe had so much attention in those early years of his career in Hollywood,” shared Mami.

In addition, 89-year-old actress said that Monroe was very worried about his personal life.

“She had problems with men. A very strange thing, but she just couldn’t hold on to the man,” said van Doren.

After the sudden death of Marilyn Mami decided to finish his career in Hollywood.

“I just love life. So I decided to leave Hollywood and leave all the bad things that happened then. This was in the 60-ies. There was a lot of depression and drugs. Marilyn died… a lot of my contemporaries were dead. And then I decided: it’s time to say goodbye to the film industry before it’s too late,” – said a colleague of Monroe.