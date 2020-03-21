A doctor from Italy gave 7 tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of the deadly coronavirus

In recent weeks Italy has become the epicenter of the pandemic coronavirus in the world: only the previous day the number of deaths in the country amounted to 627.

However, many Italians manage to escape in this Orgy of death. About what they do, Bild said the 46-year-old doctor Francesca Mangatangi from the emergency Department of the Maggiore hospital (Cremona).

The story it has issued seven tips on what should be taken in order not to succumb to the deadly disease.

To stay at home. According to Mangatangi, patients with mild symptoms of respiratory diseases regularly visit medical facilities to be checked, which is very dangerous, they can become infected with coronavirus.

“If we want to stop the virus, we first need to limit contact with others. If the next two weeks everyone will be at home, doctors will get a good chance to stop the spread of the virus and take control of the situation”, — said the Italian doctor.

To arrange home delivery. The doctor advises to order on the Internet home all can be ordered to go out only in emergencies.

To wash their hands. Do not have to use disinfectants, they are best left to people who really need it, for example, health workers. But washing hands with soap as often as possible. To go to the store the doctor recommends that latex gloves.

Listen to the doctors. If you follow the doctor’s recommendations, the situation will be better controlled by them.

“Those who ignore our advice, sooner or later it will be in the emergency Department, along with hundreds of others. With this influx we can’t cope”, — said the expert.

To be informed. It is important to stay aware of events, to be interested in the current situation in the region of residence.

“Well-informed people in 99% of cases will remain healthy”, said the doctor.

Not to treat the virus as a serious threat. Mangatangi says: the Italians underestimated the virus, and now are desperately struggling with the consequences.

“Don’t treat coronavirus lightly, get ready to wave incidence. Hospitals must maintain the required number of personnel and equipment, need to encourage volunteers to warn people,”she said.

To limit contact between the children and grandparents. In terms of quarantine is better not to ask grandparents to babysit, which can be carriers of the virus without obvious symptoms. In this respect, they are a danger to the elderly.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter