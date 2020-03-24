A doctor from the UK has told how he overcame coronavirus

Dr Clare Gerada from the UK who contracted the coronavirus COVID-19, spoke about three simple tools that helped her to recover.

As reported BAGNET, referring to the newspaper The Daily Mail, 60-year-old doctor had been infected during a visit to a working conference in new York. After returning home, she organized isolation.

First and foremost, Gerada ate chicken soup, which was a natural source of penicillin. The use of this meals support in moments of weakness and return the appetite.

Also, according to the doctor, she took two tablets of paracetamol three times a day and drank a lot of homemade lemonade.

“The combination of chicken soup, paracetamol and copious drinking helped to recover from the virus,” – said Gerada.

However, she noted that he had no serious chronic diseases.