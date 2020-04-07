A false sense of security: in Britain, explained, can gloves to save from coronavirus

Fellow of the National health service of England, a surgeon Karan Rangarajan decided to appeal to compatriots in explanation of the fact that rubber gloves, contrary to popular belief, useless in protecting against coronavirus.

On his movie in the social network TikTok drew the attention of the journalists of The Sun.

“You put on the gloves and went to the supermarket, where to touch to many things on the surface inhabited by viruses. You go out there and continue to wear the same gloves, collecting germs. There is now accumulated a lot more than could be on hand if you washed them more often, “says the doctor.

Rangarajan sure if these same hands of the person can will stay behind the wheel of a car, and then maybe accidentally touch your face and plant yourself for the virus.

Also, the surgeon added that, even by removing the glove, the man touches her “contaminated” surface. Thus, instead of having to go to rubber gloves, it recommends washing hands often and not to neglect sanitary medical advice.

As you know, before scientists conducted a study on how long one lives coronavirus on various surfaces. According to the received results, on paper coronavirus able to live up to 24 hours on the metal — two days on plastic or three days. On hair it can live as much as on other surfaces, most often the natural oils contained in the scalp act as a protective barrier against harmful bacteria and viruses.

According to experts of the world health organization (who) medical mask do not need to wear healthy people. The best strategy of defense is to properly and frequently wash hands.

