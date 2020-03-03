A famous actress lost a three-month daughter

Известная актриса потеряла трехмесячную дочь

Famous Russian actress Victoria Isakova, preferring not to advertise his personal life, spoke for the first time about the death three-month daughter. In 2003 she and her husband, film Director Yuri Moroz was born a girl. But she lived only three months. The actress has long concealed this fact. In a recent interview, the 43-year-old Victoria first talked about it.

“We are faced with the problem when people don’t even know why I lost the baby. They lose a child before you know what happened to him. I was trying to make it so that these studies could be conducted in Russia. It turned out that this wall, which is impossible to break. For some time I was doing it, then began to engage in charity Fund”, — said Isakov.

The causes of the tragedy she did not call, just outlined, because of genetic incompatibility. To solve the problem has been abroad. Four years ago Victoria again became a mother. She gave birth to daughter Barbara.

“I very much hope that you are a good mom. I do everything for this. I wanted somewhere to publish her photos. Perhaps affected by our first sad experience. Fear for the barbarian, I have not lost. I ceased to be afraid of it“, — said Isakov.

