A famous Italian politician picked up the coronavirus

Italian politician Nicola Zingaretti, the leader of the Democratic party of Italy, had contracted the coronavirus COVID-19. 54-year-old politician made the video confirmed that the analysis gave a positive result, so the next few days will have to spend in quarantine.

“Come. I also coronavirus… I’m fine, but I have to stay home for the next few days. From here I will continue to follow the work, “he promised Zingaretti.

According to the politician, the family is alerted about his diagnosis and follows approved protocols. And the doctors will have to check all persons with whom in the last days met Zingaretti.

Recall that in Italy as of March 7, 5883 confirmed cases of infection, with more than thousand cases were revealed in recent days. In early March the first recorded cases in the Italian capital.

. In Italy, Zingaretti the first cases among the political elite. In France coronavirus confirmed the Deputy of the National Assembly Jean-Luc Reitzer.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter