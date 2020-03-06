A female police officer knocked out with a Taser the guy, threatening her with a microwave (video)

The South Wales police has published in social networks a video in which the officer using the Taser neutralized the guy who threatened her microwave. The police arrived on call in one of the institutions of the British city of Cardiff. A Nathan Kane made it a brawl.

As the camera attached to the clothes of a female officer, 25-year-old Nathan menacingly holding a microwave. The calls to put the unit on place a young person does not respond, and then swings them, ready to throw in a female police officer. At this point she activates the stun gun, and Kane falls to the floor in convulsions. Then he handcuffed.

The police expressed its official view on the matter, saying that her employee was correct in stressing that “police are people, not punching bags,” and that stun is designed to ensure the safety of officers and the public. Kane received four months in prison.

#WATCH | Nathan Caine refuses to cooperate with officers and threatens to throw a microwave at them, after they attended a report of an assault in @SWPCardiff on February 4th. Despite a number of requests to put the oven down it was necessary to discharge a Taser. pic.twitter.com/lj05TItNqB — South Wales Police (@swpolice) March 5, 2020

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter