A film about the Ukrainian writer Taras Prokhasko can be viewed online

At that time, as all the cinemas are closed because of quarantine, YouTube introduced the film-a portrait “Prokhasko,” about a famous Ukrainian writer Taras Prokhasko.

About this on his page in Facebook wrote Director of the film Anna Fesun: “Forty-three minutes Tarasovo presence. Forty-three minutes of peace and love. Lively story of important.”

“Documentation of Taras in the plane of the living word… the voice is a Valuable, valuable is the tone, intonation, rhythm, language, eyes, hands, every gesture. Important is the location: native housing – home, where childhood, the native landscape, which created a worldview of Taras dictates the path his life purpose. There is knowledge that it is possible to transmit only live through the feeling of presence through the state. Movie “Prokhasko” is the condition, which took place one November day in Delyatyn”, – stated in the description of the film.

Taras Prokhasko is a modern Ukrainian writer, journalist. Member of the Association of Ukrainian writers. His book “So, ale…” became “Book of the year BBC-2019” in the nomination “Essays”. And also received the Shevchenko prize in 2020.

