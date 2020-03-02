A former security guard of the shopping center took hostages (video)

A former employee took hostage about 30 people in one of the shopping centers of San Juan, in the Philippines. This writes The Straits times.

According to the newspaper, at the time of capture in the shopping center were more than 1 000 people. They heard shots at about noon local time.

As told mayor Francis Zamora, the invader was a man, who has previously worked in the Mall as a security guard. After his discharge, he did not appear for a few days and returned today to “impose requirements”. In addition, he tried to convince former colleagues to join him in order to revolt against the leadership.

In addition, it is known that one man was wounded and immediately taken to the hospital. Law enforcement authorities reported that the invaders have guns and grenades.

V-Mall is a popular shopping centre for those looking for cheap phones and electronic goods as well as counterfeiting of luxury brands.