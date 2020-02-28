A group Go_A to Eurovision was in jeopardy

A group Go_A the Eurovision song contest was in jeopardy. Account Public, which under the terms of signed collective agreement will be funded trips to Rotterdam, blocked, 18 Feb 2020 because of the debt in the amount of approximately 11 million euros. Accordingly, the broadcaster cannot dispose of the funds, including to Finance a group trip Go_A on “the Eurovision”.

In an official statement on the website of the Public explained that the arrest was imposed by the Department of the public Executive service of the Ministry of justice of Ukraine in favor Euronews, the trial which lasts from 2015.

“The arrest of accounts has ruled out the possibility of preparation for the broadcast of “the Olympic games-2020”, blocks ensuring Ukraine’s participation in “Eurovision-2020″, stopped the launch of new projects of community”, the statement reads the NOTE.

The public broadcaster is asking the Ministry to initiate the allocation of funds from the state budget to repay the debt. But while the government is in no hurry to help the Public broadcaster.

We will remind, electro-folk group Go_A became the winner of national selection on “Eurovision”, the team will represent Ukraine at the contest in Rotterdam in may. About how to prepare for the competition, the soloist of the group Katerina Pavlenko said in an interview with “FACTS.”

* Photo by Sergei TUSHINO, “FACTS”

