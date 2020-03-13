A group of Foals in the clip Wash Off showed how to wash hands for the prevention of coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

The world health organization recommends that for the prevention of coronavirus to wash their hands with soap at least 20 seconds. Previously host of the Ellen DeGeneres showed how to do it, and now the British group Foals in his new clip Wash Off (rinse) also demonstrated the procedure.

So, in the video looped a 40-second video, which shows how to wash hands wet, get soap, 20 seconds to thoroughly mix the foam, dry off with a disposable towel and close the water – not to touch the faucet with clean hands.

We will remind, earlier in a network there was a list of six songs for washing hands, the chorus which lasts for about 20 seconds. In turn, 112.ua also collected 12 Ukrainian hits that should be included or hum during a hike in the tub.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
