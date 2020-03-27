A growing number of patients with coronavirus in Ukraine

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 in Ukraine has reached 218. During the day, their number increased by 62 people.

This was at the briefing on Friday, said the chief sanitary doctor Viktor Lyashko.

During the epidemic of coronavirus in the Ukraine killed five people. Cured four patients, and one awaits doctors ‘ decision on the discharge, although the two tests confirmed his recovery.

The geography of the epidemic in Ukraine is as follows: