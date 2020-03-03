A horsewoman and her horse died at an equestrian event in the US (photos)

During the horse competitions in the U.S. state of Florida in the result of a bad fall killed 33-year-old rider from Canada Katherine Morel and her eight-year-old horse named Kerry He. As explained by experts, it was the so-called “rotational fall” — when the horse jumps forward and falls on his back: one of the most dangerous options in equestrian sports.

According to USA Today, after the accident, Morel was rushed to the hospital, but received injuries were incompatible with life. Kerry, He also died shortly after the fall.

In 2018 a young woman told in an interview that he wants to participate in the Olympic games in 2024 in competitions in triathlon. With Kerry, He Morel began working five years ago. “She was not too good in the race. In fact, on my last run before I bought her she was just out on foot from the starting gate,” said Katherine. According to her, Kerry, He liked her at first sight. And they achieved great success after hard training.

