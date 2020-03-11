A huge level of radiation recorded in Fukushima

Experts from Greenpeace revealed in Japan, in the Fukushima Prefecture secondary radiation pollution. It is caused by the release of cesium due to the strong typhoons and Hagibis Bualoi in 2019. It is reported BAGNET, referring to the media.

The radiation level exceeds norm in tens times.

The measurements were conducted during three weeks in different parts of the Prefecture, including the administrative center. Due to heavy rains caused by tropical cyclones, radionuclides migrated in river systems with forested mountains, which continue to be a source of secondary pollution due to the lack of decontamination measures.

The environmental organizations point out that the results contradict the reports of the Japanese governmentwho claim that the decontamination program is effective.

The excess of the normal level was recorded at all stations where measurements were performed. For example, in the village Iitate radiation because of heavy rains increased significantly in comparison with observations for five years.

In the Central area of the Fukushima plant were recorded 46 radiation anomalies, some of which are 137 times higher than the background levels observed before the crash of 2011.