The network posted a video shot near Rostov (Russia), which recorded a large column of military equipment.

The author of the video, which Telegram channel published blogger “Fascists Donetsk”, does not rule out complete overlap of Rostov. According to him, the column technique “the end is not visible”.

“Rostov. No epidemic no. Almost”, — commented on the video “the Fascists of the Donetsk”.

As previously reported “FACTS”, the network posted a video of how the Russian authorities will take school buses to Moscow asguardian.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter