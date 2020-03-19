A-League: Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Live Stream

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets: forecast for the Australian Championship match (March 20, 2020)

“Brisbane Roar” for three years can not beat the “Newcastle Jets”, but whether the tradition will continue on March 20 – we prepared our forecast. Who will take the glasses?

Brisbane Roar

Brisbane Roar looks great this season – the team of Robbie Fowler shows high-quality football and is fighting for a ticket to the playoffs. While the club takes fourth place in the table with 32 points in the asset – the second Melbourne City has five points more.

It is unlikely that it will be possible to catch up with the townspeople, it is much more important for Brisbane Roar to secure a place in the top six, which Newcastle Jets also claims to be.

Newcastle Jets

The Newcastle Jets can hardly be proud of the current season – despite a fairly solid roster by the standards of the Australian championship, the team of Carl Robinson is only in ninth place in the table. From the sixth “Western United” “reactive” behind six points, which can already be considered a serious handicap.

However, the Newcastle Jets is still planning to fight – a 3-0 victory over Adelaide United in the last round extended his series without defeats to six matches.

Statistics

In none of the last seven matches, Brisbane Roar beat Newcastle Jets – five defeats and two draws

Brisbane Roar has suffered four defeats at Newcastle Jets in its last four home games

Newcastle Jets have not lost in any of the last six matches – three wins and three draws

Forecast

Newcastle Jets has almost the last opportunity to join the playoff race, today it only needs to win the Brisbane Roar. The hosts have been looking pretty good lately, but they haven’t done without mistakes, the motivation of the “reactive” ones will go through the roof and it makes sense to give preference to them, especially since Brisbane Roar has never beat an opponent over the last three goals.

We believe that guests are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) at Newcastle Jets . In the Betting League, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.90