A-League: Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney live streaming free

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney live streaming free

Central Coast Mariners – Sydney: forecast for the Australian Championship match (February 23, 2020)

Sydney has won the last five matches of the championship, but whether Central Coast Mariners will be able to stop the opponent on February 23, we have prepared our forecast. Who will be stronger?

Central Coast Mariners

“Central Coast Mariners” traditionally has a very weak season – the team of Alain Staichich closes the standings after 17 rounds. The Newcastle Jets ’sailors are two points behind their closest rival, so they can leave the last line already following the results of this tour.

However, the likelihood of this alignment is minimal – losing in the last round 0: 2 Adelaide United, the “sailors” suffered a fifth defeat in a row.

Sydney

Sydney is clearly betting on the championship and is confidently moving towards its spruce – Steve Koriki’s team is currently leading the championship. Over 15 rounds, the “sky blue” created quite comfortable conditions – from the second “Perth Glory” they break away by 10 points, while having two more matches left.

In the final round, Sydney beat Brisbane Roar 1-0, winning a fifth consecutive victory.

Statistics

In the last five matches, Sydney gained four wins over the Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners have lost their last five matches

Sydney have not lost in any of the last 12 championship matches – 11 wins and a draw

Forecast

Central Coast Mariners is not a contender for high places, but even so, the sailors look very weak this season, closing the standings. Sydney is in a comfortable position, but it is unlikely to allow itself to relax – the leader has gained an excellent shape and is seriously superior to the hosts in the class, taking three points should not be difficult for him.

We believe that the owners have no chance. Forecast – the victory of Sydney . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.80