A-League: Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar, live stream, preview, prediction

Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar: prediction (kf. 2.20) for the match of the Australian Championship (March 1, 2020)

Brisbane Roar does not lose in three games in a row, but whether Melbourne City will be able to stop the opponent who has gained momentum on March 1 – the answer is in our forecast. How will the teams play?

Melbourne City

“Melbourne City” is solidly conducting the season, but Eric Momberts’s team still cannot cope with its main task . Surely, the “townspeople” were betting on the second line, which allowed them to start in the playoffs from the semifinals, but they still lag behind “Perth Glory” in additional indicators.

In the last round, “Melbourne City”, contrary to all forecasts, lost 0-1 to Wellington Phoenix, having already suffered a second defeat in the last three matches.

Brisbane roar

“Brisbane Roar” is successful this season – the team of Robbie Fowler is trying to gain a foothold in the playoffs zone and so far he is coping with his task. For the 21st round, the club comes in sixth in the table with 26 points in the asset, but so far its position is rather unstable – Sydney Wanderers has only two points less.

Nevertheless, Brisbane Roar has reason for optimism – in the last round he tied 1: 1 with Perth Glory, extending the series without defeat to three matches.

Statistics

In the last 12 home games, Melbourne City won 10 wins over Brisbane Roar, two meetings ended in a draw

In the last four home games, Melbourne City won three victories.

In 10 away matches of the championship, “Brisbane Roar” managed to score only eight goals – this is the worst indicator among all the teams from the playoff zone

Forecast

Melbourne City made a number of mistakes in recent matches, due to which it could not rise to second place, but the townspeople can correct the situation today. At home, the Momberts team has killer statistics and rarely allows rivals to cling to points – although the Brisbane Roar is in good shape, it cannot afford to compete with the motivated and more classy Melbourne City.

We believe that guests have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) at Melbourne City . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 2.20