W-League: Melbourne City vs Sydney FC live streaming free

A-League: Melbourne City vs Sydney FC live streaming free

Melbourne City vs Sydney. Forecast for the match of the championship of Australia (March 21, 2020)

“Melbourne City” and “Sydney” will converge in the final of the championship on March 21, read our forecast. Can the winner of the regular season win?

Melbourne City

“Melbourne City” in the regular championship did not know defeats, having conceded only four goals for the entire tournament. Representatives of Melbourne in the semifinals were able to deal with not the most formidable Sydney Wanderers (5: 1), having already gained three goals in the first half.

Van Egmond and Simon fired six productive shots.

Sydney

“Sydney” took the place in the top three according to the results of the regular season, but the lag behind the leader was quite significant. Two final meetings, by the way, the club lost. On the other hand, the “sky blue” beat “Melbourne” with a minimum score of 1: 0 in the semifinals.

Remy Simsen scored seven times.

Statistics

Melbourne City has not lost for 20 games.

“Melbourne City” missed twice in ten previous meetings.

Sydney did not win the full-time away games.

Forecast

We assume that Australian Grand Women’s Football will not stop and will continue to win. At home, the club showed a fantastic result in the regular season, because it almost never misses. The guests are still not so stable, and the class of football players is much lower.

Our forecast is the Asian handicap (-1.5) at Melbourne City for 1.70 in Winline BC.