A-League: Melbourne City vs Sydney Wanderers live streaming free

Melbourne City vs Sydney Wanderers: prediction for the Australian Championship match (March 14, 2020)

“Melbourne City” in the last two matches beat “Sydney Wanderers”, but whether the “citizens” will be able to repeat the success of March 14 – you will find the answer in our forecast. What will be the outcome?

Melbourne City

Melbourne City holds the season at a very high level – Eric Momberts team is currently in second place in the table. From the closest rival in the person of Wellington Phoenix, the “townspeople” break away by only three points, so they cannot feel safe.

In the last round, “Melbourne City” beat 3: 2 “Perth Glory”, gaining a second victory in a row.

Sydney Wanderers

Sydney Wanderers are also betting on the finish in the playoff zone, but so far the team of Jean-Paul de Marigny is unable to cope with the task. By the start of the 23rd round, “wanderers” are on the eighth line in the table and the sixth “Western United” lose three points, but have a match in reserve.

In the final round, Sydney Wondnerres interrupted the series without losing four games, losing 1: 3 to Brisbane Roar.

Statistics

The last two matches, Melbourne City won against Sydney Wanderers

In the last five home games, Melbourne City won four victories

In only one of the last eight home matches, Melbourne City lost to Sydney Wanderers, scoring six victories

Forecast

“Melbourne City” has practically no chance to catch up with “Sydney”, but now for the “townspeople” it is much more important to defend the second line and start in the playoffs from the semifinals, and there are at least two more applicants for it, therefore, everyone has the right to make a mistake there are no hosts today. “Sydney Wanderers” in defense plays very unsuccessfully and this may very well lead to defeat today.

We believe that guests have no chance. The forecast is the victory of Melbourne City . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.85