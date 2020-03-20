A-League: Sydney Wanderers Vs Sydney FC live streaming free

Sydney Wanderers Vs Sydney FC: forecast for the Australian Championship match (March 21, 2020)

“Sydney Wanderers” beat Sydney a month ago, but is a sensation possible on March 21 – we prepared our forecast. How will the teams play?

Sydney Wanderers

Sydney Wanderers continues to fight for a place in the playoffs, but so far has not been particularly successful in it. The team of Jean-Paul de Marigny is in eighth place in the table with 25 points, behind the sixth Western United by two points.

It is still possible to catch up with a competitor, but the “wanderers” have too many mistakes – having scored a 1-1 draw with Melbourne City in the last round, they could not win the second match in a row.

Sydney

Sydney is very comfortable at the top of the table – Steve Koriki’s team has been leading the championship for a long time and has a significant margin from competitors. The closest opponent in the person of Melbourne City is “sky blue” ahead by seven points, but at the same time they have two matches less, so today they can increase this handicap.

Statistics

In none of the last three matches have Sydney Wanderers lost to Sydney – two wins and a draw

In each of the last four matches, Sydney Wanderers scored against Sydney

In only one of the last four matches, Sydney did not miss

Forecast

“Sydney Wanderers” is a desperate struggle for a ticket to the playoffs and so far has a chance to break through there. “Wanderers” can win two points at “Western United” today, so they will probably be active in the attack in an attempt to get points – “Sydney” has a serious advantage over its competitors and sometimes allows itself to relax, the hosts are able to take advantage of this.

We believe that guests will be productively mistaken. Forecast – the individual total of Sydney Wanderers is more than one goal . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.75

Our second bet will be the Asian handicap (+1) at Sydney Wanderers . Such a bet can be placed for 1.40