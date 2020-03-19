A-League: Tanjong Pagar vs Albirex Niigata live streaming free

Tanjong vs Albirex Niigata: prediction for the Singapore Championship match (March 20, 2020)

“Tanjong” has not won this season, but whether the unsuccessful series of hosts will last in the match with “Albirex Niigata” on March 20 – we have prepared our forecast. How will the meeting end?

Tanjong Pagar

“Tanjong” started unsuccessfully in the championship – in the first round, the team of Hiri Su’ap , contrary to all forecasts, managed to paint a 1-1 draw with Lyon City. However, in the next match, the Jaguars were unable to oppose the Tampin Rovers, losing to the opponent 0-2 away. Thus, the start of the third round “Tanjong” comes in seventh place in the table.

Albirex N

“Albirex Niigata” in the opening match of the season arranged a real pogrom “Geylang United” – the team of Kazuaki Yesinagi sent four unanswered goals to the opponent’s goal. However, already in the second round, “Albirex Niigata” stumbled, in the away match with “Baleste Halsa” they managed to take only one point – a draw 2: 2 sent the club to fourth place in the table.

Statistics

In the last four matches, Tanjong lost three times to Albirex Niigate

In neither of the two matches of the championship did Tanjong win – a draw and a defeat

In none of the last five matches of the championship did Albirex Niigata lose – four wins and a draw

Forecast

Albirex Niigata is definitely one of the main favorites in the fight for the championship, but the team failed to take six points in the first two rounds. It is obvious that today guests will only strive for victory – “Tanjong” at the start of the season does not look the best way, and in general it is a very convenient opponent for guests.

We believe that the owners have nothing to rely on. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) on the “Albirex Niigata” . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.99