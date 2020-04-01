A little bit of magic: Disney suggested cartoon backgrounds for video conferencing

Suggested Disney cartoon backgrounds. Photo: facebook.com/WaltDisneyStudios

For many of those who work at home during the quarantine, video conferences have become a familiar method of communication with colleagues. Disney offers to add a little fairy tale and magic with cartoon virtual backgrounds.

Those who like disney Princess, in the background can download castle of Prince Eric or Cinderella castle. And fans of animation Pixar, for example, can choose the location from “the Incredibles 2”, “Cars” or “finding Nemo”.

In order to download backgrounds, need to follow the instructions in the first comments to find the link in the bio and choose a picture by clicking on which the user will be redirected to the page in Facebook.

There is a need to find a background that I want to download, watch it full size and add to your photos.

