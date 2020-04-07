A major fire has destroyed at US 3,5 thousand karteninhaber car

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Крупный пожар уничтожил в США 3,5 тыс. каршеринговых автомобилей

A fire near the international airport Fort Myers, Florida (USA) has destroyed 3.5 thousand karteninhaber cars. On Monday, April 6, according to Motor.

It is noted that when firefighters arrived on the scene, the fire had already spread on the territory of 6 hectares, and covered a few dozen parked cars car-share. Later the fire spread to the rest of the car.

During the operation to extinguish the Parking of helicopters for fire protection was made about 80 flights. In a fire nobody has suffered. The reason of ignition is established.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article