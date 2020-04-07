A major fire has destroyed at US 3,5 thousand karteninhaber car

A fire near the international airport Fort Myers, Florida (USA) has destroyed 3.5 thousand karteninhaber cars. On Monday, April 6, according to Motor.

It is noted that when firefighters arrived on the scene, the fire had already spread on the territory of 6 hectares, and covered a few dozen parked cars car-share. Later the fire spread to the rest of the car.

During the operation to extinguish the Parking of helicopters for fire protection was made about 80 flights. In a fire nobody has suffered. The reason of ignition is established.