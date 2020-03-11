A man died from swine flu

In the Zaporozhye region from complications of the swine pandemic influenza A(H1N1) died 51-the summer man.

This was reported Zaporizhia regional labtsentr.

According to authorities, the man was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Seaside of the Central district hospital in a serious condition with a diagnosis of “flu, pneumonia”.

It is noted that the man asked for medical help on the 6th day after onset of the disease. The flu he had not been vaccinated.

According to the labtsentr, as of March 10, in the Zaporozhye region the incidence of influenza and SARS rose by 3.4%. Including in schools disease the number of absent students increased from 7% to 8%.