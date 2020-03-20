A man drove a friend to work and became a millionaire

An American resident of the city of Shelby, North Carolina, bought lottery tickets received for the service of money and won four million dollars. This publication reports the UPI.

Retired firefighter Kenneth crews sometimes ride to work friend, who did not have their own car. Usually he refused the money that he was offered mate, but once in a rainy day he has insisted that crews took 60 dollars, and invited him to play with the money in the lottery.

Crews followed the advice of a friend and bought at a local store three raffle tickets for $ 20. The first ticket won nothing, the second one brought him a prize of $ 30, and the third hit the jackpot at four million dollars.

Monday, March 16, crews took your winnings. The money he plans to build a new home for yourself and to help families pay bills.