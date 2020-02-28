A man stole a hearse with a coffin inside

On Thursday morning, February 27 in Los Angeles, USA, police detained a man who stole from the Church the hearse with the coffin and the body inside. Reported by the Associated Press.

Thief was a 25-year-old James Juarez. It is Wednesday night stole a hearse Linkoln Navigator from under St Anthony’s Church in East Pasadena. The body was in the car, while the priest read the burial service over another man, local media reported.

Police wrote in social networks messages with the requests to the address of the offender to return the stolen human body.

“Of all the bad decisions you took, at least make one good and return of the deceased person and coffin,” wrote police.

The man on the hearse gave chase and after a while got in an accident – car overturned on a busy highway 110 to be locked in for some time two of the five lanes. The body are unable to identify, was taken to the morgue.