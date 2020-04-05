A man with a knife attacked passers-by in France

In the attack a stranger with a knife in the centre of Romans-sur-isère in the South-East of France has suffered at least seven people. Two died. On Saturday, April 4, according to BFMTV.

On Saturday, about 11 am local time, a man with a knife has carried out several attacks on passers-by and visitors to a tobacco shop and a butcher shop.

Police arrested the aggressor. According to that reported themselves to the detainee, he is a 33-year-old native of Sudan. His house is located a few metres from the scene of the attack.

The investigation was entrusted to the interregional Directorate of judicial police of Lyon, under the command of the Prosecutor’s office of Valencia.

The Minister of internal Affairs of France Christophe Castaner expressed his condolences to the victims of the attack and their families.

“All my thoughts go to the victims of the attack and their loved ones. The alleged offender was detained by the national police. The power of the judicial police of Lyon abandoned to establish the nature and circumstances of this heinous act,” he wrote in his Twitter.