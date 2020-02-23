A miracle in the NHL: polacca in goal played pourer ice with someone else’s kidney and helped the team to win

In the National hockey League in the match “Carolina” – “Toronto” there was a unique case. The “leafs” injured both the goalkeeper and the rules of the NHL in the gate took an emergency goalkeeper.

Dave Ayres

This position is not assigned to any team – emergency goalkeeper plays for those who have busted their goalkeepers.

The goalkeeper on the hour for “Carolina” was Dave Ayres – he works as a driver leaserevenue machine before the matches of the farm-club “Toronto”. Ayres debut at the time was 42 years, the last time he played in an Amateur League in 2015.

15 years ago he underwent a kidney transplant and thought that I would never play hockey, and on the night of February 23 became the first star of the game in the best hockey League in the world.

Ayres missed two quick goals, but in the third period, he absorbed and reflected the 7 shots of 7. Fielders Carolina did everything to take two points and Ayres helped to make history. The match ended with the victory 6:3.


