A miraculous healing: the second man in history cured of AIDS

Amid the worldwide spread of the coronavirus in the shadow left the news of the other diseases previously considered incurable. Meanwhile, physicians can be proud of in this area: the second man in history managed to completely cured of the AIDS/HIV epidemic which was recorded by the researchers of the United Nations.

About it writes The Guardian.

It is reported that 40-year-old Londoner Adam Castillejo is no longer the bearer of human immunodeficiency virus.

The HIV diagnosis, the doctors gave Castillejo in 2003.

Man was made to transplant stem cells from bone marrow to cancer — he was sick from cancer. As noted by the media, the donor stem cells had a gene mutation that protected him, and now and Castelejo, from HIV.

London resident stopped to take special medication for more than two years ago and is still in its analyses, the virus did not manifest, and this is actually the second time in history.

The first patient completely recovered from HIV was a man from Berlin, Timothy brown. His successes became known in 2011. It should be noted that he also underwent a bone marrow transplant.

