A multimillion-dollar collection turned on video

In terms of quarantine to visit a particular Museum has become impossible, but no one bothers to take a fascinating tour online.

Miami’s “declassified” a private Museum with collection of unique luxury cars of different brands. But as to visit it is not yet possible, the owner of the Museum decided to organize an online guided tour and talk about their expensive rarities.

Miami’s “declassified” a unique collection of supercars

For example, the collection is the Apollo IE – one of only 10 copies, which is planned to be released. While this is the first coupe delivered to buyer. Here you can also see a trio of cool Porsche 959, Carrera GT and 918 Spyder, and all of them are dressed in the livery of Gulf Racing. Collection adapted for use on public roads Maserati MC12 by Edo Competition.

You can also see Lamborghini Aventador SV, a very rare Ford GTX1, Saleen S7 Twin Turbo, Dodge Viper ACR, Ferrari Enzo, LaFerrari and Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series. A few cars arrived in Miami from British Woking – exclusive McLaren P1, McLaren Senna and one of 75 copies Senna McLaren GTR.

In General, there is no sense to list all the cars that are assembled in this collection, it is better to watch the video…

Free Press have prepared a selection of 15 car museums for a virtual tour.

Author

Sergei Ivanov