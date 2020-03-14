A nasty surprise for workers: Poland fully closes borders to foreigners

In connection with the spread of the coronavirus in the world, the government of Poland decided not to limit integrated control at border crossing points with Ukraine, Belarus and Russia, and to close all external borders.

This was stated Friday at a press conference, the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, reports Gazeta.pl.

“In the face of the global epidemic or, indeed, pandemics, the most important words — safety and responsibility. Responsible action that can lead to the fact that we minimize the effects of this pandemic. Therefore, we decided to introduce the state of the epidemic threat. We make the decision on the temporary restoration of borders. First 10 days“, — said the head of the Polish government.

According to him, the country closes borders only for foreigners, Polish citizens road home open. But every Polish citizen will be directed to 14-day quarantine on arrival in the country.

Also Sunday will be suspended in air and rail connections.

Vnutripolostnoe air and car traffic remains unchanged. The stores will be open.

“But on the night of Friday to Saturday in Poland will be limited to commercial galleries, as well as the activities of bars and restaurants. Outside shopping malls restrictions. All shops and services and banks remain open. We have also decided to suspend the work of all the pubs, restaurants, cafes, clubs and bars. But all these institutions can continue to provide services to “the takeaway, “added Moravicki.

Control using thermal imaging and temperature measuring is carried out by the Polish medical professionals. The poles introduced an innovation — filling a special card where you want to specify a range of data to help exercise further control over the traveler. And if earlier the checkpoints on the Polish side, there were a few lanes, it is currently one.

According to him, at first, this mode will be entered for 10 days with the possibility of extension by 20 days, and then for a month.

At the same time, said the Minister of internal Affairs and administration of the country Mariusz kamiński, some foreigners can be given exceptions, if they are connected with Poland, “permanently reside here and work“.

“They can come back if you are now abroad. But one condition — 14-day quarantine“, he said.

Moravicki noted that in the neighbouring with Poland countries, the coronavirus spreads quickly. “Our task is to stop the growth that was recorded at our neighbors,” said the Prime Minister and assured that everyone is ready to act.

In Poland at the moment, recorded 68 confirmed cases caused by a new coronavirus disease, 521 people were hospitalized with suspected infection, more than 3 thousand are under home quarantine, one woman died. The authorities imposed a round-the-clock sanitary control on the borders and made the decision to cancel all public events. In the period from 12 to 25 March in the country will be closed all educational institutions, as well as theatres, museums, cinemas and other cultural institutions have closed offices in many companies and even the IRS. To close some of the city and to restrict the movement the government has no plans.

