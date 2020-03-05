A new film about James bond will be released worldwide seven months later

Premiere of the new James bond film “007 : no time to die” has been moved to November 2020.

The Studio MGM, Universal and the producers of the famous franchise Michael J. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced that after careful analysis of the situation on the global market, it was decided to postpone the premiere of “007 : no time to die” of November 2020.

Premiere of the new film bondiana in the UK suplinirea on 12 November 2020, then the film will be a world car. The release tape in the United States is scheduled for 25 Nov 2020.