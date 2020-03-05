A new film about James bond will be released worldwide seven months later

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Новый фильм о Джеймсе Бонде выйдет в мировой прокат на семь месяцев позже

Premiere of the new James bond film “007 : no time to die” has been moved to November 2020.

The Studio MGM, Universal and the producers of the famous franchise Michael J. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced that after careful analysis of the situation on the global market, it was decided to postpone the premiere of “007 : no time to die” of November 2020.

Premiere of the new film bondiana in the UK suplinirea on 12 November 2020, then the film will be a world car. The release tape in the United States is scheduled for 25 Nov 2020.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
