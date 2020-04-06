A new reality: that destroys coronavirus 30 seconds

Created ultraviolet LEDs, able to disinfect things for a few tens of seconds. This writes the Semiconductor Digest.

It is noted that these LEDs provide nearly complete (99,9%) sterilization items from the coronavirus 30 seconds.

New developed company Sensor Electronic Technology, Seoul Viosys, and its effectiveness was investigated at the University of Korea.

New LEDs show the same level of effectiveness in sterilizing things against pathogenic bacteria Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus Aureus, Pseudomonas Aeruginosa, Klebsiella Pneumonlae, Salmonella Typhimurium, – stated in the message.

Development of disinfectants LEDs began in 2005. The device was effective and was used by NASA to decontaminate equipment before sending it to the space station. However, LEDs have a limited lifetime, which was not suitable for use in commercial equipment. Technology has improved, increasing service life up to 50,000 hours.