A new species of insect was named in honor of lady Gaga

In the course of research by American scientists have discovered a new species of insect and named it in honor of lady Gaga. The name the researchers decided to give the fly for “eccentric sense of style,” reports NME.

Brendan Morris from University of Illinois observed the behavior of thousands of humpback for his research project, when suddenly I noticed one female, differing from the other.

To emphasize the characteristics of an insect, Morris decided to call it Kaikaia gaga.

A new treehopper species has been named “Kaikaia gaga” after @LadyGaga in an effort to bring more awareness to the insect group: “If there is going to be a Lady Gaga bug, it’s going to be a treehopper, because they’ve got these crazy horns, they have this wacky fashion sense.” pic.twitter.com/6M4yJVgd7H — Crave Pop (@PopCrave) March 10, 2020

“If there ever appears a bug “Lady Gaga”, is sure to be gorbatka because of their crazy horns and eccentric sense of style. They are not like anything you’ve seen before,” — said the scientist.

Morris does not lose hope to find another specimen of this species, which is going to go to Nicaragua. It is from the tropical forests of this country were brought flies for his experiment.