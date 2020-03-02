A new trailer for the adventure film “Artemis Fowl” by Disney

We offer to your attention a new trailer for fantasy “Artemis Fowl” from Disney – https://kinoafisha.ua/films/artemis-faul#trailers

The main roles in the film played by Hong Chau, Nonso Anosy, Josh Gad, Judi Dench etc.

Plot. 12-year-old boy named Artemis Fowl is a descendant of a legendary family of criminals. In his early years he has already reached the level of the thieves ‘ skill, which allows him to easily deceive adults. By chance he learns of the existence of a world deep in the bowels of the earth, populated by elves, dwarves and other fantastic creatures. Artemis has stolen the dwarves gold and now its looking like in the underworld and on the surface.

The film will be released in Ukraine on 28 may 2020.