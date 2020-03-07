A newcomer from Hungary: Shevchenko called the national team of Ukraine for the matches with France and Poland

The coach of the national team of Ukraine on football, learned rivals in the group of the League of Nations, Andriy Shevchenko announced the squad for friendly matches against France (March 27 in Saint-Denis) and Poland (31 March in chorzów).

Note that the debut call to the national team received a 25-year-old Hungarian “Ferencvaros” Ihor Kharatin (pictured), who previously played for Junior and youth teams of Ukraine (on the club level, he defended the colors of Dynamo, Metalist and Zorya).

In addition, after a pause in the national team invited 28-year-old Belgian midfielder “Kortrijk” Evgeny Makarenko, the asset is four matches in the yellow-blue t-shirt (the last time he played in November 2018 against Turkey), but also not yet returning to action after injury Andriy Yarmolenko from the English “West ham”.

Full list of invited players of the national team of Ukraine looks like this:

goalkeepers — Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar), Andrei Lunin (“Oviedo”, Spain), Yuriy Pankiv (“Alexandria”);

defenders Nikolai Matvienko, Sergey Krivtsov, Sergey Bolbat (all — “the miner”), Igor Plastun (Gent, Belgium), Artem Shabanov, Vitaly Nikolenko, Alexander Karavaev (all “Dynamo”), Eduard Sobol (Brugge, Belgium);

Midfielders Taras Stepanenko, Yevhen Konoplyanka, Marlos, Victor Kovalenko (all — “the miner”), Ihor Kharatin (“Ferencvaros”, Hungary), Viktor Tsygankov, Vladimir Shepelev (both from Dynamo), Andriy Yarmolenko (“West ham United”, England), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester city, England), Yevhen Makarenko (“Kortrijk”, Belgium), Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta, Italy);

forwards — Junior Moraes (“miner”), Artem Kravets (Kayserispor, Turkey).

In the reserve list coaching staff included Serhiy Sydorchuk, Vitaliy buialskyi (both “Dynamo”), Eugene Shakhov (Lecce, Italy), Roman Yaremchuk, Roman Bezus (both from Gent, Belgium), Vladislav Spragu (“Dnepr-1”) and Alexander Zubkov (“Ferencvaros”, Hungary).

Note that the Ukrainian team will gather in Kyiv on March 23.

.

Photo Instagram

