A pandemic has broken all plans of Bulgaria

The pandemic coronavirus Bulgaria will have to postpone the start scheduled for July process of joining the European exchange rate mechanism (ERM-2) and to the European banking Union, which is the first step towards the country’s accession to the Euro zone.

This was stated by Dimitar Radev, head of the Bulgarian national Bank, reports Deutsche Welle.

The time frame for “this first step are no longer realistic,” he said.

While Radev expressed confidence that if the work will be continued at the level of politicians, as well as institutionally, that “despite the very difficult economic conditions in which we are delaying until 2021 will not be fatal.”

He also stressed that the delay does not mean denial.”

A similar mistake was made during the financial crisis of 2008. We must not repeat that mistake again, as the price for people and business will be this time much higher,” – said the head of the BNB.