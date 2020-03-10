A pervert is a pedophile dressed up as a schoolboy, to Pat the girl on the fifth point

Obsessed lustful feelings pedophiles often go to unimaginable lengths in order to obtain “access to a body” of his victim — in the literal and figurative sense.

One of such people tells British newspaper Metro.

Journalists report that in the UK the 64-year-old pervert Michael Wilson dressed up as a schoolboy to pinch in the ass girls about the institution.

The incident occurred in the town of Bridlington in January 2019.

According to the victim, he and a friend saw a strange man in a wig, shirt, jacket and tie is sent to them.

Without saying anything, the man pinched the girl’s ass, then her friend and hurried to school. Shocked the girls did not tell anyone about the incident, thinking that perhaps some strange circumstances forced Mature person to dress up like a teenager and behave in a strange way.

But the next day the incident repeated itself, and doing its nasty business, retired, pervert ran off to school, where a security guard mistook him for a student.

Upon closer examination, he realized that before him disguised as a young man. In his defense, Wilson said that he has someone meeting. It was time to take a picture, then he ran away.

When the parents attacked the girls filed a police report, Wilson was arrested.

During the search in the house of a pedophile found school uniforms, wigs, fake documents and … a manuscript called “My life as a 13-year-old schoolboy”.

First, Michael Wilson stated that all of his antics were just a publicity stunt to sell their new book. But then, under pressure from the weight of the charges he pleaded guilty and received a suspended sentence. In addition, the pedophile was banned for seven years to buy school uniform and to come into contact with children under 16 years of age.

